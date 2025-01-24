Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The 'Tanay 8 Way' team has been crowned champion of EEIPC 2025 International Indoor Skydiving Championship held at CLYMB, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The championship witnessed intense competition among the participating world-class teams, as the Tanay 8 Way team managed to achieve a perfect score in three out of ten rounds, topping the overall standings with a score of 224 points and a record average of 22.

40 points.

From January 20 to 24, the event gathered 200 of the world’s top indoor skydivers from over 20 countries as they vied for five thrilling days of gravity-defying action, breathtaking formations and jaw-dropping displays of aerial artistry.

It is organised under the umbrella of the Emirates Aerosports Federation, further cementing the UAE’s position as a global hub for hosting international sports events.