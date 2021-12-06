UrduPoint.com

Thailand Celebrates Its National Day At Expo 2020 Dubai With ‘Smile Parade’ To Spread Thai Culture And Joy Around Expo

Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai with 'Smile Parade' to spread Thai culture and joy around Expo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Thailand today celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 with a flag-raising ceremony at Al Wasl plaza combined with a series of performances exhibiting the breadth and heritage of Thai culture, as well as a ‘Smile Parade’ aimed at spreading Thai exuberance and joy around Expo 2020 Dubai.

A choreographed ‘Miracle of Smile’ event at Al Wasl Plaza showcased a series of traditional and contemporary Thai cultural gems. Performances ranged from Thai martial arts, including Muay Thai, to Khon, a traditional Thai dance performance. An acapella group harmoniously sang ‘Oh I Say’, a royal song written by King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade welcomed Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (MDES).

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said: "Thailand's pavilion gives visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai the chance to learn about the nation’s digital infrastructure and creative advances in the fields of transportation, logistics, digital connectivity and personal mobility.

"The UAE is proud to be among Thailand’s top trading partners in the middle East, and a gateway for Thai products into local and regional markets. Through Thailand’s presence at Expo 2020 and beyond, we look forward to furthering our collaborations in fields of common interest to our two nations, such as promoting new business, trade, and investment."

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to invite all of you to visit our Thailand Pavilion.

It is the largest pavilion we ever built in the record of Thailand’s participation in the World Expo since 1862.

"Over 6,000 Thais are currently working and studying in the UAE and many have chosen the UAE as their second home. Thailand is among the top travel destinations for the Emiratis reflected by the number of more than 130,000 Emiratis who have visited each year. Cooperation between our countries across politics, economy, energy and culture, stand testament to the robustness of the 45 years of friendship between Thailand and the UAE."

The Smile Parade featured a medley of visitors joining in a march of Thailand Pavilion representatives, ambassadors, performers and musicians, using their talent and brass instruments to create joyful performances throughout. The performance is rooted in the Thailand Pavilion’s concept of "Mobility for the Future," which showcases how a brighter future can be achieved through connecting people, organisations and nations.

A golden pavilion covered with a curtain of 500-plus woven artificial flowers, the Thailand Pavilion contains an art feature titled ‘The Miracle of Smiles’ and takes guests on a 360 adventure throughout the country. Guests are invited to share their own flower engravings in the pavilion’s garden and discover more about Thailand’s creative advances in the fields of transportation, logistics, digital connectivity and personal mobility.

