Security Forces Kill 19 Khwarij In Mohmand District

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2025 | 01:45 PM

ISPR says troops effectively engaged khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored khwarij were killed

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) Nineteen Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were killed by security forces in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Guluno, Mohmand District. The troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District and in ensuing fire exchange, four more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces.

In another encounter that took place in Bannu District, one more Khwarij was neutralized by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji in the area.

