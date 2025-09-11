Security Forces Kill 19 Khwarij In Mohmand District
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2025 | 01:45 PM
ISPR says troops effectively engaged khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored khwarij were killed
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) Nineteen Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were killed by security forces in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Guluno, Mohmand District. The troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored khwarij were killed.
Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District and in ensuing fire exchange, four more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces.
In another encounter that took place in Bannu District, one more Khwarij was neutralized by the security forces.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.
Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji in the area.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC
UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy
UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..
UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal
Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025
Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District2 minutes ago
-
PFA wastes 5,000 litres of adulterated milk:7 minutes ago
-
DHA CEO inspects Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic17 minutes ago
-
AJK observes Quaid-e-Azam's 77th death anniversary with due solemnity, reverence27 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers held47 minutes ago
-
Railway Minister takes notice of freight train accident near Renala Khurd57 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper electrocuted in Titlay Aali area1 hour ago
-
Two shot dead over enmity1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker applauds security forces’ triumph in KP counterterrorism operations1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for crushing India-Backed Terror Network in K ..2 hours ago
-
PEN demands transparency in BISE-DI Khan examinations2 hours ago