Open Menu

Rescue Operation Underway As Floodwaters Surround Jalalpur Pirwala

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2025 | 01:51 PM

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

Local officials say nearly 90 percent of Jalalpur’s rural belt has already been submerged while evacuations continue from villages hit by floodwaters through the Uch Sharif breach

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) A massive surge in the River Chenab has left Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil of Multan encircled by floodwaters, forcing urgent evacuations as authorities race to protect lives and property. The breach along the Uch Sharif highway has widened, allowing more floodwater into nearby settlements.

The local officials confirmed that nearly 90 percent of Jalalpur’s rural belt has already been submerged, while evacuations continue from villages hit by floodwaters through the Uch Sharif breach.

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, along with provincial ministers, personally supervised rescue and relief operations at the 86-M embankment near Jalalpur Pirwala. Aurangzeb also made announcements through loudspeakers to urge residents to evacuate. The Multan commissioner and senior officials have been overseeing the operation, which has been ongoing since 6 a.

m.

Meanwhile, the flood situation remains critical across major rivers. At Head Panjnad, water discharge in the Chenab has reached 660,000 cusecs and continues to rise. At Marala, the flow has reduced to 50,000 cusecs, while Khanqah Headworks recorded 92,000 cusecs and Qadirabad 94,000 cusecs. At Trimmu, the flow stood at 178,000 cusecs with signs of receding.

In the Sutlej, water flow at Sulemanki has reached 124,000 cusecs. The Ravi is witnessing 182,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala, 23,000 cusecs at Jassar, 31,000 cusecs at Shahdara, 63,000 cusecs at Balloki Headworks, and 78,000 cusecs at Sidhnai — with levels gradually declining.

According to the PDMA Director General, the intensity of monsoon rains has subsided, leading to a notable reduction in river flows. Rainfall has also stopped in the upper catchment areas, offering some relief to downstream regions.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Flood Water Maryam Aurangzeb Jalalpur Pirwala From Race Rains

Recent Stories

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

3 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

8 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

13 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana ti ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy

1 hour ago
 UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for it ..

UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL ..

UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener

1 hour ago
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Seneg ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal

3 hours ago
 Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people ..

Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Villa ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of Se ..

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan