Rescue Operation Underway As Floodwaters Surround Jalalpur Pirwala
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2025 | 01:51 PM
Local officials say nearly 90 percent of Jalalpur’s rural belt has already been submerged while evacuations continue from villages hit by floodwaters through the Uch Sharif breach
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) A massive surge in the River Chenab has left Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil of Multan encircled by floodwaters, forcing urgent evacuations as authorities race to protect lives and property. The breach along the Uch Sharif highway has widened, allowing more floodwater into nearby settlements.
The local officials confirmed that nearly 90 percent of Jalalpur’s rural belt has already been submerged, while evacuations continue from villages hit by floodwaters through the Uch Sharif breach.
On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, along with provincial ministers, personally supervised rescue and relief operations at the 86-M embankment near Jalalpur Pirwala. Aurangzeb also made announcements through loudspeakers to urge residents to evacuate. The Multan commissioner and senior officials have been overseeing the operation, which has been ongoing since 6 a.
m.
Meanwhile, the flood situation remains critical across major rivers. At Head Panjnad, water discharge in the Chenab has reached 660,000 cusecs and continues to rise. At Marala, the flow has reduced to 50,000 cusecs, while Khanqah Headworks recorded 92,000 cusecs and Qadirabad 94,000 cusecs. At Trimmu, the flow stood at 178,000 cusecs with signs of receding.
In the Sutlej, water flow at Sulemanki has reached 124,000 cusecs. The Ravi is witnessing 182,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala, 23,000 cusecs at Jassar, 31,000 cusecs at Shahdara, 63,000 cusecs at Balloki Headworks, and 78,000 cusecs at Sidhnai — with levels gradually declining.
According to the PDMA Director General, the intensity of monsoon rains has subsided, leading to a notable reduction in river flows. Rainfall has also stopped in the upper catchment areas, offering some relief to downstream regions.
