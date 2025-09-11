Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

(@Abdulla99267510)

SC judges say this is just a match, and dismiss plea against match due on Sept 14

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) The efforts by extremist groups in India to prevent the much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash in the Asia Cup 2025 have reached the country’s Supreme Court but were swiftly dismissed.

The local media reported that a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on the Pakistan-India group stage match scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. The petition argued that cricketing ties with Pakistan should not proceed in view of political tensions.

However, a two-member bench comprising Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice Vijay Bishnoi refused to hear the case.

The judges remarked that “this is just a match,” effectively closing the door on attempts to block the fixture.

The Pakistan-India encounter is considered one of the most high-profile events in world cricket, often drawing millions of viewers globally. Analysts say the two teams could meet up to three times in the tournament — once in the group stage, again if both qualify for the second round, and possibly in the final if they advance.

Despite efforts by hardline elements to politicize cricket, the dismissal of the petition clears the way for one of the most anticipated sporting spectacles of the year.