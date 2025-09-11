Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025: Indian Extremists’ Bid To Block Pak-India Match Dismissed By SC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2025 | 01:41 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

SC judges say this is just a match, and dismiss plea against match due on Sept 14

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) The efforts by extremist groups in India to prevent the much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash in the Asia Cup 2025 have reached the country’s Supreme Court but were swiftly dismissed.

The local media reported that a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on the Pakistan-India group stage match scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. The petition argued that cricketing ties with Pakistan should not proceed in view of political tensions.

However, a two-member bench comprising Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice Vijay Bishnoi refused to hear the case.

The judges remarked that “this is just a match,” effectively closing the door on attempts to block the fixture.

The Pakistan-India encounter is considered one of the most high-profile events in world cricket, often drawing millions of viewers globally. Analysts say the two teams could meet up to three times in the tournament — once in the group stage, again if both qualify for the second round, and possibly in the final if they advance.

Despite efforts by hardline elements to politicize cricket, the dismissal of the petition clears the way for one of the most anticipated sporting spectacles of the year.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Supreme Court World Dubai September Media Asia Million

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

2 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana ti ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy

58 minutes ago
 UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for it ..

UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL ..

UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Seneg ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal

2 hours ago
 Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people ..

Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70

3 hours ago
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Villa ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of Se ..

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awa ..

Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..

13 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to ..

Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports