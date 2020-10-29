UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo 2020 Athletes' Village To Have Health Base For COVID-19 Infections

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Tokyo 2020 Athletes' Village to have health base for COVID-19 infections

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) A "health base" is set to be established at the Athletes' Village for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in case of potential COVID-19 infection.

A coronavirus countermeasures taskforce, formed of officials from the Japanese Government, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Tokyo 2020, decided to implement a health base following their fourth meeting.

The base, separate from the general clinic in the Village, will be responsible for monitoring athletes' health, selecting medical institutions to hospitalise those who contract the virus and organising transportation for patients, Kyodo news reported.

The panel also agreed to set up an "infectious disease control centre" in the Tokyo 2020 main operation centre.

Outfitted with doctors, this will centralise control over COVID-19 countermeasures.

It will work together with the health base and general clinic in the Athletes' Village to keep on top of the health condition of athletes and detect infection at an early stage, while also gathering and sharing information on coronavirus.

The coronavirus countermeasures taskforce was established following the postponement of Tokyo 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

It is expected to announce policies for the Games by the end of the year, with other measures set to include a mechanism for lifting the entry ban on foreign tourists, which is currently in place for 159 countries and regions, a health-checking app, mandatory testing, health insurance and exclusive health centres for tourists.

Despite the difficulties thrown up by the global health crisis, officials have remained confident Tokyo 2020 will take place next year.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach recently said he does not expect any country to "opt out" of the Games due to the pandemic, while Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated his commitment to hosting the Olympics and Paralympics earlier this week.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo 2020 Olympics From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

15 minutes ago

ADP virtual meeting presents services that support ..

34 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari says laws must be enforced to contr ..

39 minutes ago

NA passes bills including CPECA Bill 2020

56 minutes ago

Australian Supreme Court Suspends Highway Construc ..

60 minutes ago

Nasir Jamshed released on bail in spot fixing case ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.