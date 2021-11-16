Tolerance is a way of life in the UAE: Omar Ghobash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has said that the peaceful coexistence that all people experience in the UAE has been built upon decades of interfaith dialogue, practical action and mutual respect.

On International Day for Tolerance, Ghobash said, "As one of the world’s most diverse countries, the UAE is leading by example with our open embrace of countless traditions, backgrounds, beliefs, and experiences."

He added, "On International Day for Tolerance, we renew our commitment in building resilient communities of different faiths with strong and enduring shared values, and call for further cultural understanding as we develop more trusting relationships, characterised by moral values and meaningful interactions with people from different backgrounds.

"In the UAE, tolerance is more than just a word; it is a way of life. Characterised by 200 nationalities living together in unison, tolerance transcends borders and enables further openness, inclusiveness and deeper international partnerships.

It is one of the main fundamentals of the country’s direction and a key part of our legacy. The appointment of a Minister of State for Tolerance in 2016 reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to enshrining tolerance locally and regionally.

"The UAE is home to dozens of Christian churches, Hindu temples, a Sikh temple and a Buddhist monastery that welcome multi-national congregations. A Jewish community meets and practices in Dubai. To emphasise the UAE’s belief in tolerance and interfaith dialogue, the UAE is set to open the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi. Opening in 2022, it will feature a mosque, church and synagogue all attached to a central garden area, for inter-faith communication and education.

He concluded by saying, "Tolerance is acceptance and appreciation of different faiths and world cultures. Our relationship with all civilizations, cultures and religions is part of our country’s DNA and we will continue to welcome the world to diversify our nation, while remaining truly inclusive for the benefit of humanity."