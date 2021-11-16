UrduPoint.com

Tolerance Is A Way Of Life In The UAE: Omar Ghobash

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:30 PM

Tolerance is a way of life in the UAE: Omar Ghobash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has said that the peaceful coexistence that all people experience in the UAE has been built upon decades of interfaith dialogue, practical action and mutual respect.

On International Day for Tolerance, Ghobash said, "As one of the world’s most diverse countries, the UAE is leading by example with our open embrace of countless traditions, backgrounds, beliefs, and experiences."

He added, "On International Day for Tolerance, we renew our commitment in building resilient communities of different faiths with strong and enduring shared values, and call for further cultural understanding as we develop more trusting relationships, characterised by moral values and meaningful interactions with people from different backgrounds.

"In the UAE, tolerance is more than just a word; it is a way of life. Characterised by 200 nationalities living together in unison, tolerance transcends borders and enables further openness, inclusiveness and deeper international partnerships.

It is one of the main fundamentals of the country’s direction and a key part of our legacy. The appointment of a Minister of State for Tolerance in 2016 reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to enshrining tolerance locally and regionally.

"The UAE is home to dozens of Christian churches, Hindu temples, a Sikh temple and a Buddhist monastery that welcome multi-national congregations. A Jewish community meets and practices in Dubai. To emphasise the UAE’s belief in tolerance and interfaith dialogue, the UAE is set to open the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi. Opening in 2022, it will feature a mosque, church and synagogue all attached to a central garden area, for inter-faith communication and education.

He concluded by saying, "Tolerance is acceptance and appreciation of different faiths and world cultures. Our relationship with all civilizations, cultures and religions is part of our country’s DNA and we will continue to welcome the world to diversify our nation, while remaining truly inclusive for the benefit of humanity."

Related Topics

World Education UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Temple 2016 Moral Mosque Church Jew Christian Family All From

Recent Stories

Revolution at the home of Thai boxing after Covid ..

Revolution at the home of Thai boxing after Covid KO

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Kronshtadt Company Starts Creating Protot ..

Russia's Kronshtadt Company Starts Creating Prototype of New Sirius Drone

13 minutes ago
 DeRozan runs riot as Bulls torment Lakers

DeRozan runs riot as Bulls torment Lakers

13 minutes ago
 Japan Considers US-China Relations Important for W ..

Japan Considers US-China Relations Important for World Community - Foreign Minis ..

13 minutes ago
 Xi, Biden Agree to Maintain Close Ties After Onlin ..

Xi, Biden Agree to Maintain Close Ties After Online Meeting - Chinese Foreign Mi ..

14 minutes ago
 Biden Rejected Sanctions Against Russia as They We ..

Biden Rejected Sanctions Against Russia as They Were Not 'Tough' - Reports

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.