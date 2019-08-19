TRA Innovation Camp 2019 attracts 2,800 students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) Some 2,800 students participated in the "TRA Innovation Camp" organised in all the emirates by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA.

The aim of the camp this year was to support the culture of Artificial Intelligence, AI, and data science and encourage the younger generation for entrepreneurship, identifying innovative solutions and shaping the future, in line with the UAE’s directions in the ICT sector, through various activities organized by the camp management.

"The TRA Innovation Camp reflects TRA’s role in social responsibility and its belief that real development begins and ends with humans. Focusing on the UAE’s young generation is a priority in terms of enhancing AI culture and innovation among students in various fields, in general, and in ICT, in particular," said Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General.

Al Mansoori added, "We are proud of the results achieved in this year’s edition of TRA Innovation Camp, in terms of enabling a national generation capable of leading the future, to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership and the UAE Vision 2021 in transitioning to a knowledge-based economy by encouraging innovation, AI and big data and by instilling the culture of entrepreneurship and the IoT.

"

The camp activities focussed on three main tracks, namely AI and data science, Robotics and IoT, and digital innovation and entrepreneurship in information technology. The importance of these tracks stems from the fact that they reflect a vivid picture of the future, in light of the major transformations, especially the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is creating new concepts of skills, jobs, and entrepreneurship.

The camp allowed the participating youth to learn the principles of establishing a virtual company through designing and programming e-platforms to serve the project, such as a marketing smart App for the project, a customer service interface, and others.

The first edition of the "TRA Innovation Camp" was launched in 2015, targeting students of different ages from both genders. The camp included several activities that enhance the culture of innovation, focusing on modern information technologies, such as robotics, mobile applications, safe use of the internet, and other technical areas. Additionally, it included various other activities that enrich the student's personality and life skills, such as leadership courses, towers building, healthy nutrition and financial management.