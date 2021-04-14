UrduPoint.com
Twenty Killed In Road Accident In Egypt

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Twenty killed in road accident in Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) Twenty people were killed and three injured in an accident involving a bus and a truck on a desert highway in Upper Egypt late on Tuesday, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The bus from Cairo collided with a truck loaded with cement, which was stopping due to a malfunction, in the province of Assiut, about 370 km south of the capital, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

The bus was burned out within minutes, and the bodies and the injured were removed from it with difficulty, it added.

Thirty-six ambulances rushed to the scene, the health ministry said.

