UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoon 'Molave' Kills 13 In Vietnam, Dozens Missing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:45 AM

Typhoon 'Molave' kills 13 in Vietnam, dozens missing

HANOI, Vietnam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Vietnam deployed hundreds of soldiers and heavy machinery on Thursday to search for survivors after landslides triggered by torrential rains from Typhoon Molave, one of the strongest typhoons in the region in decades, the government said.

The landslides, which hit remote areas in the central province of Quang Nam a day earlier, killed 13 with 40 missing as rescue efforts were hampered by bad weather at the tail end of the storm, the government said.

"We can forecast the storm path or the amount of rain, but can't predict when landslides happen," deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said in a statement.

"The road is covered under deep mud and heavy rains are still lashing the area, but rescue work has to be carried out quickly," Dung said.

Since early October, Vietnam has been battered by storms, heavy rains and floods which have affected over a million people.

The government said Typhoon Molave had left millions of people without electricity and damaged 56,000 houses.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Prime Minister Electricity Road Vietnam October From Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Realme launch the world’s first smartphone with ..

30 minutes ago

SuperSport becomes PCB’s broadcast partner for h ..

49 minutes ago

NBG concerned over terror incidents, escalating po ..

58 minutes ago

Germany announces 16,774 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Etihad becomes first airline to issue sustainabili ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Support SMEs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.