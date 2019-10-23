UAE a major player in global energy sector: Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, affirmed that the UAE is a leading player in the global energy sector.

He attributed this to its role in finding creative solutions to the challenges of energy sustainability and the diversification of sources of energy, as well as the formulation of a new energy landscape for sustainability and conservation of the environment.

On World Energy Day 2019, an initiative endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Al Mazrouei in a speech said, "With 54 countries from around the world under Dubai Declaration on 22nd October, the UAE is keen to diversify its sources of energy and to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in order to enhance the competitiveness of the country and achieve the happiness of society by adopting the concepts of sustainable development.

"

He stressed that the vision of the UAE’s leadership has played a pivotal role in achieving sustainable development and reducing the carbon footprint, under the framework of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to reduce carbon emissions from electricity production by 70 percent over the next three decades and generate 50 percent of energy through green sources.

Al Mazrouei also pointed out that the Ministry of Energy and Industry, in cooperation with its partners, launched several initiatives and programmes to ingrain the culture of rationalising the consumption of resources into society, as well as to encourage members of the community to adopt a responsible lifestyle in terms of energy consumption.