UAE A Strategic Energy Partner Of India: Indian Minister Of Petroleum And Natural Gas

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:45 PM

UAE a strategic energy partner of India: Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Hardeep Singh Puri, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the UAE is a strategic partner of India in the energy sector, noting his country is the third leading importer and consumer of Emirati oil.

Last year, India imported hydrocarbon products from the UAE worth US$14.5 billion, representing nearly 33.3 percent of the total trade between the two countries, he added.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his country’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC 2021), Singh Puri stressed India and the UAE share strong and deep-rooted overall relations, most notably in the energy sector, adding their strategic ties are constantly growing, most notably their cooperation in liquefied natural gas.

He then highlighted his country keenness to reinforce its cooperation with the UAE in the energy sector, as well as benefit from the extensive expertise of Abu Dhabi in this strategic area.

Singh Puri noted India has launched many renewable energy projects and is among the first countries to engage in solar energy projects.

India also has an ambitious programme to support the international efforts to reduce emissions, he further added.

He stressed that while his country relies on fossil fuels to a large extent, it is exerting significant efforts to make renewable energy account for 50 percent of its national energy mix.

Singh Puri affirmed that India will become a leading country in energy demand in the coming years, due to its large population and ambitious national projects.

He then expressed his happiness at being in Abu Dhabi and participating in ADIPEC 2021, a key global platform for shaping the future of the energy sector for the coming decades.

