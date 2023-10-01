Open Menu

UAE Air Bridge To Libya: 37 Aid Aircraft Sent Since Its Launch

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2023 | 07:15 PM

DERNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) The UAE-launched air bridge to Libya is continuing to provide relief aid to the Libyan people affected by Hurricane Daniel, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

To date, 37 aircraft, carrying 815 tonnes of food and medical supplies, shelter materials, as well as first aid supplies, reached Libya, offering support to the areas most affected by the fallout of the disaster, especially eastern Libya. The number of families that benefitted from the UAE-provided aid stands at 7,342.

Powered by cutting-edge equipment and technology, the Emirati team stationed in Libya is steadfast in its efforts to support the most affected.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) team, currently present in the stricken areas in Eastern Libya, is also delivering aid to those affected, in addition to assessing the situation on the field and identifying needs to meet them through the ongoing air bridge flights.

The UAE relief campaign in Libya comprises teams from the ERC, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.

