CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) Al Sayed El Quseir, Egypt's Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, has met with Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and the UAE's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, to discuss collaboration in the fields of agricultural and livestock production, research, and investment, as well as fish farming.

During the meeting, the Egyptian minister emphasised the strong strategic relationship between the UAE and Egypt, praising the significant progress both countries are witnessing due to the support of their leadership.

Dr. Al Shamsi also highlighted the distinguished relations between their countries in all sectors, especially their economic relations, underscoring the prospects of increasing the UAE's agricultural investments in Egypt.