UAE Ambassador discusses bilateral ties with Iraqi official



BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2021) Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Iraq, met with Osama Mahdi Ghanem, Acting Head of the Arab Department at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the historic bilateral ties between the UAE and Iraq and ways of reinforcing them in all areas.

They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Al Zaabi commended the cooperation of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its support for the UAE Embassy in Baghdad.

Ghanem highlighted the importance of implementing the agreements and Memorandums of Understanding signed by both sides, as well as of holding regular bilateral meetings aimed at boosting the mutual relations of the two countries. He also noted the available opportunities offered by the Iraqi economy to Emirati companies.