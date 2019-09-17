UAE Ambassador participates in Global Indigenous Trade Symposium in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The UAE Ambassador to New Zealand Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi has said that despite the long-distance between the UAE and Pacific peoples, both share the same values of tolerance, love and respect.

The ambassador's remarks came during his speech at the Global Indigenous Trade Symposium, in the presence of Nanaia Mahuta, Minister of Maori Development and Local Government and Associate Minister of Trade and Export Growth; Aupito William, Minister for Pacific Peoples; and indigenous representatives from across the globe.

Alsuwaidi also spoke about the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is expected to receive about 25 million visitors. He also pointed to its programmes which will include highlighting topics of interest to all peoples such as artificial intelligence and the latest artistic, scientific and literary creations.