UAE Ambassador To Burkina Faso Meets With Ministers Of Foreign Affairs, Economy And Development

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 11:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) OUAGADOUGOU, 24th November, 2021 (WAM) – Dr. Fahad Obaid Mohammed Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria and Non-Resident Ambassador to Burkina Faso, has met with Burkina Faso’s ministers of Foreign Affairs and Economy, Finance and Development, several officials, and business people.

He discussed relations between the two countries and ways to boost them.

Al Taffaq met with Alpha Barry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Diaspora of Burkina Faso, and conveyed to him the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and their best wishes of further development and prosperity for the government and people of Burkina Faso.

They discussed the distinguished relations between the UAE and Burkina Faso, while shedding light on Burkina Faso's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The UAE diplomat emphasised the importance of enhancing coordination between the two friendly countries in all fields at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Barry reciprocated his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Shakhbout and wished the Emirati people further development and progress.

He stressed his country's commitment to developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the UAE. He said that his country is interested in building partnerships to create new opportunities to promote ties between the two friendly peoples in all domains.

Al Taffaq also met with Lassané Kaboré, Minister of Economy, Finance and Development of Burkina Faso, and discussed ways to develop cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment and development.

They also reviewed the available investment and development opportunities between the two countries in the agricultural, industrial, mining, infrastructure and air transport sectors and stressed the importance of moving forward in the agreement to protect and encourage mutual investment.

