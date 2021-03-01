UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador To Egypt Presents Credentials As Permanent Representative To Arab League

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 02:30 PM

UAE Ambassador to Egypt presents credentials as Permanent Representative to Arab League

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, has presented his credentials to Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, as the UAE's Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Aboul Gheit, wishing the League further progress and success.

Aboul Gheit reciprocated to the Ambassador his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his wishes for the UAE Government and people further development and prosperity, wishing Al Shamsi success in his work.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Progress Government Arab

Recent Stories

Ejaz Durrani who is known as "Ranjha" passes away

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.37 a barrel F ..

6 minutes ago

Algeria riots after activist jailed

3 minutes ago

China bans discriminatory content in online job ad ..

3 minutes ago

SC gives historic opinion on Senate elections: Shi ..

3 minutes ago

China's higher education enrollment rate reaches 5 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.