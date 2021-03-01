UAE Ambassador to Egypt presents credentials as Permanent Representative to Arab League

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, has presented his credentials to Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, as the UAE's Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Aboul Gheit, wishing the League further progress and success.

Aboul Gheit reciprocated to the Ambassador his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his wishes for the UAE Government and people further development and prosperity, wishing Al Shamsi success in his work.