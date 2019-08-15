UAE Ambassador to Jordan meets Army Chief, Minister of Education

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, the UAE Ambassador to Jordan, met with Jordan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, at the headquarters of the Jordanian Armed Forces, where they discussed avenues for joint cooperation.

The UAE Ambassador also met with the Jordanian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in his office at the ministry, where they discussed the prospects of cooperation between Jordan and the UAE and ways to develop them, especially in the field of education.