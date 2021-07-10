UAE an inspiring model in empowering people of determination: Kyrgyz Prime Minister

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) Ulugbek Maripov, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, said that the UAE is an inspiring model in empowering people of determination, especially with the support and efforts of its wise leadership to make the country a pioneer in this field.

This came during his meeting in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, with Majid Al Osaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, as part of his tours in Central Asia.

Maripov underscored Kyrgyzstan's efforts to support people of determination and the Paralympic movement, welcoming Majid Al-Osaimi's visit.

Al Osaimi lauded the relations between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan in all fields, noting that he looks forward to seeing champions from Kyrgyzstan in Asian and Paralympic games.

The President of the Asian Paralympic Committee also met with the Mayor of Bishkek, and held another meeting with Isakov Bakyt, President of the Kyrgyz National Paralympic Committee, in the presence of Tariq Al Souei, CEO of the Asian Paralympic Committee.

Al Osaimi's tours also included a visit to Tajikistan, where he met with Tajikistan's Minister of Tourism and Sports and his First Deputy, who confirmed his relentless efforts to integrate people of determination into sports centres to help them develop their skills and drive the national Paralympic movement.

Al Osaimi's visit to Tajikistan saw a meeting with the President of the Tajik Paralympic Committee, and discussed the most important challenges facing the committee, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, to facilitate making sports activities available once again to people of determination, in line with their national strategy.