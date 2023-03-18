UrduPoint.com

UAE And Republic Of North Macedonia Sign MoU On Mutual Visa Exemption

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI,17th March, 2023 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of North Macedonia signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) pertaining to entry visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports, a step that aligns with continuous development and enhancement of their bilateral relations, to achieve the shared interests of both peoples and nations.

In accordance with this MoU, holders of diplomatic and special passports from the UAE shall be granted visa-free entry to the Republic of North Macedonia.

The memorandum was executed on behalf of the United Arab Emirates by Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and on behalf of the Republic of North Macedonia by Abdulqader Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE.

This MoU serves as a testament to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of North Macedonia and aims to facilitate travel between the two nations.

This measure represents a significant step towards fostering mutual cooperation in various fields, including politics, economy, culture, education, and other areas of shared interest.

Related Topics

Education UAE United Arab Emirates Macedonia March Visa From

Recent Stories

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

13 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

13 minutes ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

11 minutes ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

21 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO A ..

US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO Application - Sullivan

23 minutes ago
 Over 1800 polling stations planned in Multan for P ..

Over 1800 polling stations planned in Multan for Punjab Assembly elections

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.