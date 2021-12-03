UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 54 New COVID-19 Cases, 79 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:15 PM

UAE announces 54 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 hours

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 3rd December 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 235,292 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 54 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 742,227.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary treatment.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,148.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 79 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 737,186.

