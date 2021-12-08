UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 69 New COVID-19 Cases, 89 Recoveries, And No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 69 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 355,085 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 69 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 742,507.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,149.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 89 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 737,570.

