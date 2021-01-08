UrduPoint.com
UAE Announces Re-opening Of Sea And Air Ports With Qatar

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with Qatar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2021) Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, announced that the UAE will begin to end all measures taken against the State of Qatar according to the statement issued on 5th June, 2017, following the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration.

The Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation noted that the Al-Ula Declaration, and the associated permanent agreement of GCC solidarity, is considered a Gulf and Arab achievement that promotes and bolsters the cohesion of the GCC, Arab and Islamic unity.

He indicated that the UAE will work to re-open all land, sea and air ports for inbound and outbound movement, and that all relevant authorities in the UAE have been notified of these measures which will go into effect as of 9 January.

He added the UAE will work with the State of Qatar to resolve all other outstanding issues through bilateral talks.

