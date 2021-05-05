UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for UAE: Ruler of Sharjah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has said the significant development achieved across all sectors of the Armed Forces demonstrates the efficient and ambitious planning of the wise leadership since the UAE's establishment.

In a statement on the 45th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, he said, "We commemorate this special day with pride as we see the advanced level of readiness and professional excellence that our Armed Forces have embraced."

The full statement of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi: On May 6th, we celebrate the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day. We commemorate this special day with pride as we see the advanced level of readiness and professional excellence that our Armed Forces have embraced.

The achievement of this extraordinary preparedness and ability has come through training and exercises that our armed forces continue to carry out.

These efforts have contributed towards the protection of the nation and raising its capabilities through work and our youth, as well as cooperation with the military authorities at the regional and global levels.

The significant development achieved across all sectors of the Armed Forces demonstrates the efficient and ambitious planning of the wise leadership, since the inception of the United Arab Emirates, to invest in the national army sectors, which would later defend our beloved country and all its inhabitants.

Over the past year or so, the transformative experiences and circumstances that have swept over the world have proved that our Armed Forces stand as a source of safety and support for all those in need. The nation's humanitarian relief efforts being provided through our heroes in the armed forces are the clearest example of this role and reflect the religious and value-based legacy of the UAE as a key guide in its development process.

Every year as we celebrate this historic day, we recall the noble efforts of the armed forces since its inception, and our martyrs who sacrificed themselves to preserve the homeland. These sacrifices were immortalised in the UAE's history as statements honouring our martyrs and their families. We will continue to be proud of their work and honour them on all occasions and on various platforms.

Our Armed Forces will remain a source of pride and honour for us in the UAE and we will continue to work with them to protect and defend our country to ensure its long-term security, prosperity and progress.