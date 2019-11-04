UAE, Azerbaijan discuss cooperation, regional and global developments

The UAE and Azerbaijan have discussed means to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations to achieve joint interests at the second UAE- Azerbaijan Political Consultative Committee meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) The UAE and Azerbaijan have discussed means to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations to achieve joint interests at the second UAE- Azerbaijan Political Consultative Committee meeting.

The meeting, which kicked off in Abu Dhabi, touched upon various issues of common interest.

Co-chaired by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Mahir Aliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UAE, the meeting also tackled ways to further develop cooperation between the two sides.

The parties agreed to enhance bilateral coordination and cooperation in regional and international organisations to better convey common points of view to the international community and address issues and challenges in the regional and international arenas.

In conclusion, the two sides agreed to hold a third session of political consultation in Baku at a date to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.