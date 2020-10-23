UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees' suffering, preserve their human dignity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2020) The UAE has renewed its call to the international community to reduce the suffering of refugees and preserve their human dignity amid the increasing challenges they face.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed at the Donor Conference for Rohingya Refugees, sponsored by the United States of America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United Nations, that the UAE has addressed the issue of Rohingya refugees since the beginning of this crisis by supporting international diplomatic efforts and humanitarian response plans.

The minister explained that UAE officials did not hesitate to visit Cox's Bazar camp in the People's Republic of Bangladesh to learn about humanitarian projects there and show support for Bangladesh, as Bangladesh has hosted an increasing number of Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in their country. They also discussed ways to address the root causes of the crisis, which affects the Islamic world, where many humanitarian crises are unfortunately concentrated.

She noted the need to find a solution to this crisis as well as other humanitarian crises, as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the suffering of refugees and displaced persons everywhere and created a new economic reality for many countries. ''Therefore, there is now a greater need to rearrange priorities and increase the effectiveness of assistance to those in need.'' UAE assistance to Rohingya refugees has covered many important areas such as supporting women and children as the most vulnerable populations and focusing on sectors such as food, nutrition, health, education, and environmental sanitation. Moreover, numerous projects have been carried out in the Cox's Bazar Rohingya refugee camp in the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Last year, the UAE launched a national fundraising campaign to support Rohingya women and children, in which 20 humanitarian, relief, and charitable institutions in the UAE took part, with more than AED65 million donated.