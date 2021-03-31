UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Camel Racing Federation Organises ‘Second Camel Race 2021’ In Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:45 PM

UAE Camel Racing Federation organises ‘Second Camel Race 2021’ in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

SHARM EL SHEIKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) On the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the UAE Camel Racing Federation, organised the "Second Camel Race 2021" in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, South Sinai Governorate, Egypt, in partnership with the Egyptian Camel Racing Federation.

The race was held in the Sharm El Sheikh Arena, with the participation of traditional camels owned by Egyptian tribes from various governorates.

Major General Khaled Fouda, Governor of South Sinai Governorate, said that the race completes a series of races that were held in the city, stressing that it welcomes all lovers of camel racing.

He also thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting the event, noting the cooperation between Egypt and the UAE in organising camel races in Sharm El Sheikh.

Eid Hamdan, Head of the Egyptian Camel Racing Federation, stated that the revival of camel breeding is the outcome of such races, and has placed Egypt on the camel racing map in the Arab region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Event All From Government Race Arab Love

Recent Stories

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

19 minutes ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

31 minutes ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

34 minutes ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

35 minutes ago

OIC Congratulates Egypt on Successful Refloating o ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.