UAE Camel Racing Federation organises ‘Second Camel Race 2021’ in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

SHARM EL SHEIKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) On the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the UAE Camel Racing Federation, organised the "Second Camel Race 2021" in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, South Sinai Governorate, Egypt, in partnership with the Egyptian Camel Racing Federation.

The race was held in the Sharm El Sheikh Arena, with the participation of traditional camels owned by Egyptian tribes from various governorates.

Major General Khaled Fouda, Governor of South Sinai Governorate, said that the race completes a series of races that were held in the city, stressing that it welcomes all lovers of camel racing.

He also thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting the event, noting the cooperation between Egypt and the UAE in organising camel races in Sharm El Sheikh.

Eid Hamdan, Head of the Egyptian Camel Racing Federation, stated that the revival of camel breeding is the outcome of such races, and has placed Egypt on the camel racing map in the Arab region.