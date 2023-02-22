UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2023 (WAM) – Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, received today at IDEX 2023 a number of ministers, chiefs of staff and high-ranking officials visiting the global event.

The top brass received separately by Al Mazrouei today included Ethiopian Defense Minister Abraham Belay; Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Italian Chief of the Defense Staff; Secretary General of Defense and National Armaments Director, Lieutenant General Luciano Portolano; Wang Houbin, Vice Admiral of the People's Liberation Army Navy of China; and Lt. Gen. Demokritos Zervakis, Chief of the Cypriot National Guard.

Al Mazrouei and the guests discussed various aspects of cooperation and military coolaboration between the UAE and their respective countries, in addition to discussing issues of interest.