UrduPoint.com

UAE Chief Of Staff Receives Guests Of IDEX 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 01:00 AM

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2023 (WAM) – Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, received today at IDEX 2023 a number of ministers, chiefs of staff and high-ranking officials visiting the global event.

The top brass received separately by Al Mazrouei today included Ethiopian Defense Minister Abraham Belay; Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Italian Chief of the Defense Staff; Secretary General of Defense and National Armaments Director, Lieutenant General Luciano Portolano; Wang Houbin, Vice Admiral of the People's Liberation Army Navy of China; and Lt. Gen. Demokritos Zervakis, Chief of the Cypriot National Guard.

Al Mazrouei and the guests discussed various aspects of cooperation and military coolaboration between the UAE and their respective countries, in addition to discussing issues of interest.

Related Topics

Army UAE Abu Dhabi February Event Top

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

49 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Ab ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

3 hours ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

4 hours ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.