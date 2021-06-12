UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Claim Impressive 5-0 Win Against Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:15 AM

UAE claim impressive 5-0 win against Indonesia

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) The United Arab Emirates secured an emphatic 5-0 win against Indonesia in Group G of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 on Friday.

The result leaves the UAE two points behind leaders Vietnam before their much-awaited face off in their final match on Tuesday, while Indonesia’s campaign ends with a single point.

Indonesia had suffered a 4-0 loss last time out against Vietnam, while the UAE secured their second win in a row with a 3-1 scoreline against Thailand.

The hosts opened the scoring 23 minutes into the match by Mabkhout who hammered in a rebound to make the score 1-0.

Fabio Lima doubled the score five minutes later. Indonesia almost clawed one back, when they won a penalty a few minutes from the break.

Indonesia captain Evan Dimas took the shot, but Emirati keeper Ali Khaseif showed expert anticipation and was able to make the save.

Mabkhout added his personal second and his country’s third of the night from the spot three minutes after the break after Adam Alis fouled Mubarak in the area after he dribbled into the six yard box and attempted to shoot.

The fourth goal for the hosts came in the 58th minute by Fabio's precision header that bounced off the ground into the net.

Substitute Sebastian Tagliabue hammered in the fifth goal of the game from short range, leaving the UAE with a seemingly tough task to defeat Vietnam on Tuesday to win Group G.

Related Topics

World Thailand China UAE FIFA Qatar Lima Indonesia United Arab Emirates Vietnam From Asia

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament congratulates UAE on elected membe ..

7 minutes ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE on its election to UN Se ..

22 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s elected membership of UN Security Counc ..

37 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s elected seat on UN Security Council ref ..

52 minutes ago

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

1 hour ago

Opposition must shun 'culture of protest', come up ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.