UAE Condemns Attempted Drones Attack On Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE condemns attempted drones attack on Saudi Arabia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th March 2021 (WAM) - The UAE has strongly denounced the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militias for attempting to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner in the southern region of Saudi Arabia with two explosive drones, which were intercepted by Coalition forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said the UAE affirms that these systematic terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

MoFAIC renewed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against these terrorist acts and its unwavering commitment to opposing any threat to its security and stability, confirming its support for any measures the Kingdom may take to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.

More Stories From Middle East

