UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Attempting Targeting Of Southern Region With Booby Trapped Drones

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:00 PM

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Region with booby trapped drones

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly denounced the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia's systematic attempts to attack civilians and civil objects in the Southern Region of Saudi Arabia, with booby-trapped drones intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) today, the UAE affirmed that these recurrent terrorist attacks reflect the Houthi militia's blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts of terror, which threaten critical and civil facilities in the Kingdom, the world's energy supplies and the global economy.

"The recurring threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region," the statement added.

The UAE has renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its position against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that the security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist World UAE Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

16 minutes ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

31 minutes ago

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

46 minutes ago

UAE’s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Emirati Genome ..

2 hours ago

LDA auctions 11 commercial plots for 200.9 mln

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.