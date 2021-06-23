UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Region with booby trapped drones

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly denounced the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia's systematic attempts to attack civilians and civil objects in the Southern Region of Saudi Arabia, with booby-trapped drones intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) today, the UAE affirmed that these recurrent terrorist attacks reflect the Houthi militia's blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts of terror, which threaten critical and civil facilities in the Kingdom, the world's energy supplies and the global economy.

"The recurring threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region," the statement added.

The UAE has renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its position against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that the security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability.