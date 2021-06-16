UAE cradles highly conducive investment environment: Kingston Holdings Group Chairman

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) The UAE cradles a highly conducive investment environment, as it offers an array of advantages and investment incentives and leverages its advanced industrial infrastructure that serves to further attract investors across various sectors.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Lalu Samuel, Chairman of Kingston Holdings Group and Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Industry Sector at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), who is also an investor in the UAE, stated that his success in the UAE began in 1995, mainly at the Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, thanks to the UAE’s distinctive investment climate that enabled him to grow his business into one of the largest in Asia and the region.

Samuel said that Sharjah is an ideal base for industrial operations, as it accounts for 44 percent of the country’s industrial sector, with nearly 2,800 manufacturing units spread across 18 industrial zones and two free zones.

The Sharjah International Airport Free Zone is a comprehensive ecosystem that is conducive for all commercial businesses, especially as it provides integrated services and qualified staff who can provide all forms of support to various businesses, to complement its many other facilities and advantages, he added.

Samuel expressed his appreciation of the efforts of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting business owners and investors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the attractive incentives that Sharjah Government offers to companies operating in the emirate, such as exemption from fees, discounts on rentals and diverse payment methods.

Samuel further added that the Sharjah Government not only aims to attract investments, but is also eager to help existing companies achieve profitability and prosperity, as it prioritises economic stability, as well as corporate social responsibility and environmental preservation.

He explained that they have launched several social programmes, such as the transformation of Wasit Police Station into an eco-friendly operation, in collaboration with Sharjah Police, and the establishment of a mechanical engineering lab, in cooperation with Sharjah University, affirming that sustainability among their top priorities.