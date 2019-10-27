UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Delivers Medical Aid To Contain Diphtheria In Lahij, Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

UAE delivers medical aid to contain diphtheria in Lahij, Yemen

LAHIJ, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has sent a medical team to deal with the outbreak of diphtheria among kids in a number of the villages in the Yemeni governorate Lahij.

The medical team delivered sizable amounts of medications to the governorate's public hospital and learned from the medical staffs about the status of the disease and other illnesses, including cholera and the dengue fever which plagued the governorate's people recently in addition to the impediments they are facing on the ground to rein in the disease outbreak.

The Yemeni local authorities and people hailed the UAE's continued support to their liberated areas through the country's Primary humanitarian arm, ERC, and its rapid response to the call for help sent by the Lahij Health Office.

Related Topics

Dengue UAE Lahij From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Jair Bolsonaro witness signing ..

2 hours ago

Al Tayer meets Swiss President

2 hours ago

PCFC signs agreement with Vietnam, expands scope o ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS Board of Trustees meeting

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.