UAE Donates Clothes, Food To Yemen's Red Sea Coast Residents

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 05:45 PM

UAE donates clothes, food to Yemen's Red Sea Coast residents

RED SEA COAST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) The UAE is continuing to normalise humanitarian conditions and improve the living conditions of Yemenis in all the liberated governorates, with the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, distributing clothes and food for Eid to the needy families living in the Red Sea Coast.

The ERC representatives said the Eid clothes distribution project covers 700 families in Khawkhawh, Hais and At Tuhayta districts, and included the distribution of 2,000 food parcels to 14,000 citizens.

Local officials and citizens who were beneficiaries expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the UAE leadership, the government and the people for the humanitarian initiatives in all development, service and relief areas.

