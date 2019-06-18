UrduPoint.com
UAE Draws AED111.7 Bn Of FDI In Three Years

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:15 PM

UAE draws AED111.7 bn of FDI in three years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates drew up to AED111.7 billion in FDI during the period from 2016 through 2018, bringing its overall volume of foreign investments to circa AED511 billion.

According to the World Investment Report 2019, recently released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the UAE ranked 27th globally in attracting FDI flows in 2018, three positions up from its 2017's classification by UNCTAD.

Overall, the report said, the UAE received in 2018 direct foreign investments of more US$10.4 billion, maintaining lead as the top FDI recipient in Arab world by drawing 36 percent of inflows, and ranking second in West Asia by attracting 33.

4 percent of FDIs into this region.

The report corroborates investor confidence in the country's business-friendly environment and reinforces the prestigious position boasted by the UAE as a key regional investment hub.

The improved ranking of the UAE comes at a time FDI flows slid by 13 percent in 2018, to US$1.3 trillion from US$1.5 trillion the previous year – the third consecutive annual decline, according to the report.

FDI inflows into the UAE, according to the report, hit US$10.385 billion in 2018, from $10.354 billion in 2017, while outflows spiked from US$14.060 billion in 2017 to US$15.079 billion in 2018.

