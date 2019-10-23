UAE embassies begin countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) Several UAE diplomatic missions around the world began the countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai by organising ceremonies that aimed to promote the event to the general public and showcase the promising opportunities it offers to participating countries.

The one-year countdown to Expo 2020, billed as the greatest show on earth, began on Sunday across the Emirates.

Organisers hope the global meeting of minds will put the Emirates firmly on the map of world-leading innovators.

Under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, more than 190 countries will come together to showcase the latest in cutting-edge technology.

Expo 2020 Dubai will kick off on October 20 next year, with organisers expecting some 25 million visitors over six months.

The countdown was marked in different emirates with simultaneous events, light-hearted fun, and cultural shows.

During a ceremony in Finland, attended by the organisers of the Finnish pavilion and representatives of participating companies and business leaders, Noura Mohammed Juma, UAE Ambassador, hosted Minister of education Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi on his official visit to the country.

At the UAE Embassy in Serbia, Ambassador Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri initiated a countdown timer in a ceremony attended by Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, and members of an Emirati parliamentary delegation participating in the 141st Assembly and related meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Belgrade.

In Nigeria, Ambassador Dr. Fahad Obeid Al Taffaq organised a reception at the UAE Embassy that was attended by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, several ambassadors and diplomats, and heads of federal institutions and business leaders in Nigeria.

In Kazakhstan, Ambassador Mohammed Ahmad Al Jaber and the Commissioner-General of the Kazakh Pavilion began the countdown at the Abu Dhabi Plaza in Nur Sultan.

In Romania, the UAE Embassy held a reception to mark the countdown in the presence of members of the diplomatic corps in the country, senior Romanian officials, and representatives of the public and private sectors, along with the Romanian Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai. Ambassador Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Matroushi welcomed Romania's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai and highlighted the distinguished diplomatic and cultural ties between the UAE and Romania.

In Greece, the UAE Embassy in Athens organised a seminar entitled "The Greek Journey to Expo Dubai 2020." Ambassador Mohammed Mir Al Raisi presented the UAE’s preparations to host the international expo in the presence of George Filipoulos, Acting Commissioner-General of the Greek Pavilion.

In India, the UAE Embassy in New Delhi began the countdown to promote the exhibition by inaugurating the countdown timer. Ambassador Dr. Ahmed Al Banna also held a press conference to mark the spectacular event, attended by Indian diplomats, journalists, and business leaders.

In Thailand, Sultan Al Kaabi, Acting Chargé D'affaires at the UAE Embassy, launched a countdown event in the presence of the organisers of the Thai Pavilion, which will be the largest among the 192 participating pavilions.

A seminar was held in Norway hosted by Heba Al Junaibi, Acting Chargé D'affaires at the UAE Embassy, which was attended by Ole Johan, Commissioner General of Norway at Expo 2020 Dubai, the architect of the Norwegian Pavilion, and several Norwegian government officials, business leaders, and representatives of the Expo 2020 Dubai Committee.

In Ukraine, the UAE Embassy held a countdown event with the participation of representatives of Ukrainian companies, local authorities, and business leaders. Najla Alrais, First Secretary of the UAE Embassy, highlighted the opportunities offered by the exhibition, which will serve as a global platform to attract investment, while urging Ukrainian companies to participate.