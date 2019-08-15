UAE Embassy hosts roundtable meeting on tolerance in Ethiopia

(@imziishan)

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa hosted a roundtable meeting on tolerance, as part of its activities for the Year of Tolerance 2019.

The meeting was attended by Suood Ibrahim Alamash, Acting Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy, Cardinal Burhan Yossus Surafil, Archbishop of the Catholic Church, Father Samuel, Chairman of the Development and Aid Committee of the Orthodox Church, Tsegahun Assefa, Director of the Children and Youth Ministry Department of the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus, and Mohamed Doubi, Director of the Department of Peace and Tolerance at the Ethiopian Ministry of Peace, along with representatives of Ethiopian media outlets.

In his speech, Alamash stated that the Year of Tolerance honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as his values of moderation, openness and coexistence.

He also pointed out that the Year of Tolerance is an opportunity to celebrate human diversity and tolerance, noting that the UAE aims to promote the culture of tolerance, through organising a range of activities in the sectors of employment, education, the community and politics.

Cardinal Surafil expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s efforts to celebrate tolerance, and highlighted the visit of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE and its positive outcomes while praising the signing of the Human Fraternity Document.

Father Samuel stressed the importance of tolerance to the community and expressed the Orthodox Church’s appreciation for the UAE’s decision to celebrate tolerance in 2019.

Doubi explained the Ethiopian government’s efforts to promote tolerance and peace, in cooperation with various religious organisations, and conveyed its appreciation for the UAE’s celebration of tolerance, which highlights this important topic.

At the end of the meeting, Alamash presented a donation of ETB783,000 from the UAE to major churches in Ethiopia, to support their development activities.