UAE Embassy In Austria Holds Symposium To Boost Tourism

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Austria has organised a virtual symposium entitled "Tourism between the UAE and Austria", in which a group of senior officials in the tourism and aviation sectors participated.

The participants also included the management of Vienna Airport, the Austrian National Tourist Office, and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, in addition to regional directors of national airlines.

During the symposium, the UAE Ambassador to Austria, Ibrahim Salim Al Musharrakh, highlighted the importance of the tourism sector in the UAE economy and reviewed the most important achievements and measures taken by the country to restore tourism while adhering to the best measures to ensure safe travel during the pandemic.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the UAE and Austria in the tourism sector to achieve common interests, emphasising the embassy's keenness to advance cooperation in this vital sector.

Al Musharrakh highlighted the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai in the recovery of this sector and in attracting tourists from Austria to the UAE, pointing to its expected impact on advancing the economy and investment, especially in the fields of travel and tourism.

The participants expressed their optimism about strengthening UAE-Austria ties in the tourism sector.

