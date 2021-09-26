UAE Embassy In Beijing Organises 'Expo 2020 Dubai 7 Days Countdown' Event, Celebrates Emirati Culture

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates to the People’s Republic of China held a cultural event, "Expo 2020 Dubai 7 Days Countdown" at the Ambassador’s residence. It was attended by ambassadors, diplomats, media representatives and distinguished guests of the Embassy in China.

Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, delivered a speech at the event, saying, "In 2021, coinciding with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, Dubai will also host the World Expo from October this year. Expo 2020 Dubai will open a journey for visitors to inspire innovation and inspire future generations. At the same time, this Dubai Expo will also open the UAE's glorious journey for the next 50 years."

He added, "The China Pavilion, as one of the largest pavilions, named the ‘Light of China’, is one of the pavilions that could receive the baggiest number of visitors at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The China Pavilion will showcase China's latest achievements in science, technology and sustainable development. "

This event, hosted by the UAE Embassy to China and co-organised by Dubai Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways and Kuaishou technology, showcased a variety of cultural performances and activities, including Emirati music, dance, poems, fashion, camel milk soap, Arabic calligraphy and falconry. Traditional Emirati food was also provided to guests to introduce them to the culture of the UAE.

Running from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

It will gather more than 200 participants – including 192 countries, as well as multilateral organisations, businesses and educational establishments – for a visually striking and emotionally inspiring 182 days. Visitors from all over the planet are invited to join the making of a new world as they explore new frontiers, embrace the opportunities of tomorrow and discover life-changing innovations that can have a meaningful, positive impact on our planet and its people.

‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ is the theme of Expo 2020 Dubai and is based on the belief that innovation and progress are the result of people and ideas coming together in inspiring new ways. Three subthemes, Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, will stimulate visitors to consciously think differently and build a better world. The Expo site will come alive with the sounds, rhythms and sights of a global cast of performers across its dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment programme, from music, dance and art to inspiring poetry and insightful talks.

With up to 60 live events each day, all day, it will be a 182-day feast for the senses, featuring an array of internationally celebrated Names.

The health and safety of all visitors and workers is the first responsibility of any World Expo. Therefore, Expo organisers have implemented a range of measures and will continue to monitor new developments to ensure a safe and exciting visitor experience at Expo 2020 Dubai.