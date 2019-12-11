UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy In South Korea Holds Countdown Event For Expo 2020 Dubai

Wed 11th December 2019

UAE Embassy in South Korea holds countdown event for Expo 2020 Dubai

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Seoul, South Korea held an event to promote the countdown to the Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, and Lee Min Hu, Deputy Chief Executive of Trade and Infrastructure Support.

During the event, Al Nuaimi said that the Expo is one of the largest international events in terms of economic and cultural influence and will constitute a platform to gather creators and innovators from around the world under one roof to exchange ideas and reveal the achievements of human creativity in pursuit of a better future for all.

Al Nuaimi affirmed that the UAE, under the directives of its leadership, is keen to build the necessary infrastructure and facilities for the exhibition’s participants, noting that it is expected to attract over 25 million visitors and the participation of some 192 countries in an event that will transform the UAE into a centre of global economic activity and investment.

For his part, Lee Min Hu highlighted the strategic relations and partnership that unite the UAE and South Korea.

During the event, various photos and videos related to the Expo were shown, and the Korean side presented a video on the Korean pavilion.

