UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Exceeds Average Growth In Medical Research In Gulf Region

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in Gulf region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The UAE has exceeded the average growth of registered medical research in the Gulf region, reaching 86.5 percent.

The country’s medical research growth rate totalled 157.7 percent from 2014 to 2018.

According to a recent study released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the number of medical research projects conducted in the country increased from 678 in 2014 to 1,747 in 2018, totalling 5,914 over five years that focused on common diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

The UAE has attained an advanced level of medical research and utilised its findings to improve the healthcare services provided to all members of society.

In February 2018, the UAE's medical research sector received a boost from the decision of the UAE Cabinet to adopt a nation-wide strategy to establish and support research and development centres in the health sector, in cooperation with national academic institutions.

The strategy aims to unify related national efforts and establish health research centres that will develop, support and publish scientific research on health issues and find related solutions.

The strategy also aims to train qualified personnel to work in health research, develop a health research infrastructure, support existing health research centres, create a national health research database and provide financial support for medical research.

Many governmental and private scientific research institutions in the UAE stand out in this field, most notably the Dubai Science Park, the Unit of Medical Research of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the Al Jalila Foundation, and the Public Health Research Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi, in addition to the Research Institute of Medical and Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah.

In 2016, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, which aims to take advantage of the new technology to serve humanity in three main sectors, including medical products such as dentures, bones and prosthetics.

One of the key goals of the ministry’s innovation strategy is advancing medical research to counter prevalent diseases.

The Health Research Bank, established by the ministry in 2016, plays a prominent role in training research talent and supporting world-class scientific research in various fields of medicine and health.

The bank is also a joint platform for enabling researchers to access related research projects conducted in the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Bank Rashid February 2016 2018 Cancer All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

7 minutes ago

Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agr ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus Could Push Half Billion People Into Po ..

7 minutes ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 90,000 - J ..

34 minutes ago

Syria's East of Euphrates, At-Tanf Areas in Most D ..

34 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Over Threat to C ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.