UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in Gulf region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The UAE has exceeded the average growth of registered medical research in the Gulf region, reaching 86.5 percent.

The country’s medical research growth rate totalled 157.7 percent from 2014 to 2018.

According to a recent study released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the number of medical research projects conducted in the country increased from 678 in 2014 to 1,747 in 2018, totalling 5,914 over five years that focused on common diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

The UAE has attained an advanced level of medical research and utilised its findings to improve the healthcare services provided to all members of society.

In February 2018, the UAE's medical research sector received a boost from the decision of the UAE Cabinet to adopt a nation-wide strategy to establish and support research and development centres in the health sector, in cooperation with national academic institutions.

The strategy aims to unify related national efforts and establish health research centres that will develop, support and publish scientific research on health issues and find related solutions.

The strategy also aims to train qualified personnel to work in health research, develop a health research infrastructure, support existing health research centres, create a national health research database and provide financial support for medical research.

Many governmental and private scientific research institutions in the UAE stand out in this field, most notably the Dubai Science Park, the Unit of Medical Research of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the Al Jalila Foundation, and the Public Health Research Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi, in addition to the Research Institute of Medical and Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah.

In 2016, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, which aims to take advantage of the new technology to serve humanity in three main sectors, including medical products such as dentures, bones and prosthetics.

One of the key goals of the ministry’s innovation strategy is advancing medical research to counter prevalent diseases.

The Health Research Bank, established by the ministry in 2016, plays a prominent role in training research talent and supporting world-class scientific research in various fields of medicine and health.

The bank is also a joint platform for enabling researchers to access related research projects conducted in the UAE.