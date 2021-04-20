UrduPoint.com
UAE Expresses Sympathy With Egypt Over Qalyubia Train Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:15 AM

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia train accident

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has expressed solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt over the derailment of a train in Qalyubia Governorate that resulted in injuries and fatalities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation extended its sincere condolences to the Government of Egypt and the families of the victims of this tragedy and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

