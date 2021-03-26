UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over train collision

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has expressed solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt over the train collision in Sohag, Upper Egypt, which resulted in injuries and fatalities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement extended its sincere sympathy to the government of Egypt and to the families of the victims over this great tragedy, and expressed speedy recovery to the injured.