UAE Flag A Symbol Of The Country's Strength And Unity: RAK Ruler

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

UAE flag a symbol of the country&#039;s strength and unity: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the UAE flag is a symbol of the country's strength and unity, and will remain raised high with the will and determination of the UAE people, and their tireless efforts.

H.H. Sheikh Saud made this statement while attending the flag-raising ceremony held at Al Qawasim Cornish in Ras Al Khaimah to mark UAE Flag Day, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of officials and local department heads.

Today, we celebrate our flag, which symbolises our loyalty and belonging to our beloved homeland and the upholding of our national values and principles established by the UAE Founding Fathers, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah said.

Sheikh Saud extended his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as to the UAE people and residents.

