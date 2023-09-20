Open Menu

UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US Counterparts Discuss Efforts To Resolve Yemeni Crisis In New York

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 11:45 AM

UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US counterparts discuss efforts to resolve Yemeni crisis in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, have discussed efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis.

The tripartite meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York, reviewed ways to reach a sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis, strengthen the humanitarian response to the Yemeni people and provide the necessary support to Yemen on the economic level.

The foreign ministers of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the United States reiterated the significance of close cooperation between the three countries and the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen to strengthen the peace efforts led by the UN.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reach a permanent ceasefire in Yemen, which will lead to a comprehensive political settlement of the crisis, reiterating the UAE’s firm approach to standing by the brotherly Yemeni people.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

