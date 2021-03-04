UAE, France discuss ways to promote strategic ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received today in his palace Xavier Chatel, French Ambassador to the UAE, and his delegation.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Chatel and his delegation on the occasion of assuming his new duties while wishing him success and a good stay in the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of boosting the strategic ties between the UAE and France to serve their joint interests, as well as exchanging views on several issues of mutual concern.

They also discussed the developments to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the precautionary measures adopted by both countries aimed at addressing any developments or repercussions and curbing the spread of the virus.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the strong strategic relations between the two countries, noting that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to improve its relations with France.

These relations are growing stronger, due to the mutual support and keenness of their leaderships, in light of their convergent views on a number of issues and their joint international efforts to promote the values of peace, tolerance, coexistence and human solidarity, he added.

He then pointed out that the UAE has addressed the COVID-19 pandemic by utilising its national efforts and rapid response procedures and ensuring readiness and efficiency in addressing the pandemic’s implications, as well as by employing a robust detection system to protect the community’s safety.

The UAE is continuing to promote humanitarian solidarity with peoples and communities around the world to overcome the pandemic, by supporting global collective action and ensuring that all countries will receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sheikh Nahyan further added.

Chatel highlighted his country’s keenness to boost its cooperation with the UAE, to serve their mutual interests while commending the UAE’s pioneering efforts to support other countries in addressing the pandemic.

During the meeting, Chatel affirmed the UAE’s key role in promoting the values of peace, tolerance and coexistence, underscoring the solid principles of human solidarity instilled in the Emirati community.