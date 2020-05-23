UAE Government COVID-19 Media Briefing to resume from Monday, 25 May

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) The UAE Government announced that its regular media briefing on the latest COVID-19 developments and the country's ongoing preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus will resume from Monday, May 25, at 9:30 PM.

The media briefing will be broadcast on local tv channels and government social media accounts @UAEGov on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

Senior government officials and spokespersons in various sectors will give updates on the latest COVID-19 related cases and developments as well as efforts and initiatives being taken by the UAE to fight the virus.

The media briefing will be transmitted in several languages including Arabic, English and Malay at 10:15 PM. It will be aired on Radio 1 Abu Dhabi (frequency 100.50), Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman (frequency 104.10), on Radio 2 (frequency 106 and 99.30), Indian Radio Mirchi FM on the following frequencies: Abu Dhabi (97.30), Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman (88.80) and Al Ain (95.60)