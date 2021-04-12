UAE-Indonesia cooperation growing stronger: Suhail Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that the renaming of one of Jakarta’s major roads after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, confirms his significant humanitarian, cultural and developmental role in supporting the Arab and Islamic world.

He then lauded the renaming of the road after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, which underscores his prominent stature among international and regional leaders, as well as the profound bilateral ties between the UAE and Indonesia.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Mazrouei stated that the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to Indonesia on 24th July, 2019, was a key milestone in the friendship between the two countries.

"The mutual visits by officials from both countries have reinforced their distinguished bilateral ties and highlighted their leaderships' keenness to advance their cooperation," he said, stressing that laying the foundation stone of the "Sheikh Zayed Mosque" in Solo, Central Java, whose construction is supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, confirms the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to boost its cooperation with all countries and improve the reputation of islam and Muslims.

He then pointed out that the economic relations between the UAE and Indonesia have witnessed significant improvement over the past decade, noting that the UAE is planning to launch several promising projects that will boost the bilateral ties between the two countries and establish a comprehensive and sustainable strategic relationship.

These projects include a solar power plant implemented by Masdar, in cooperation with PJB, in Cirata, West Java, as well as a liquified petroleum gas project worth US$2 billion launched by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Pertamina, and an agreement between DP World and the Maspion Group to develop ports in Indonesia for $1.2 billion.

Speaking about new investment opportunities in various sectors, Al Mazrouei explained that Emirati investments currently target new sectors in Indonesia, most notably renewable energy, strategic manufacturing, COVID-19 vaccine production, agriculture, food security, infrastructure, mangroves farms, digital learning, tourism and innovation, adding that the two countries have signed several agreements that will lead to the launch of vital and strategic projects in these areas.

The UAE announced an investment of $10 billion in the Indonesia Investment Authority (Indonesian Sovereign Fund), which will serve strategic Indonesian sectors, most notably infrastructure, roads, ports, tourism and agriculture, he said in conclusion.