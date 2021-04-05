UAE is home of success, with honourable stances towards Iraq: Mustafa Al Kadhimi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, has said that the UAE is a land of success, expressing his appreciation for its honourable stances towards Iraq and its people.

Al Kadhimi noted that the UAE has stood with Iraqi people in their war against Daesh, and participated in the reconstruction of Iraq, praising its pioneering initiatives to rebuild the historic Great Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul.

The Iraqi Prime Minister made the comments during his recent visit to the UAE, telling the Emirates news Agency (WAM), "I am happy to be in my second country, the Emirates, with which we share so much."

Al Kadhimi went on to praise the stances of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, towards Iraq, and his keenness to preserve the security, stability and prosperity of its people.

He also stressed the depth and importance of Iraqi-Emirati relations, expressing his aspiration to further build on to serve the peoples of the two countries and the region.

The Prime Minister noted that the successes achieved by the UAE in various fields make every Arab nation proud to link with, stressing his country's eagerness to enhance economic and investment relations and develop opportunities for cooperation in many fields.

"The UAE stances towards Iraq have been honourable," he said, noting that in the war against Daesh, the UAE stood with the Iraqis and was keen to assist them and participate in the reconstruction process.

In this regard, Al Kadhimi praised the UAE's pioneering initiative to rebuild and restore the al-Nuri Mosque and its Al Hadba Minaret in the city of Mosul, saying that this historic mosque, is firmly rooted in the conscience of every Iraqi and Arab. "We all suffered after its destruction at the hands of terrorist groups, and the outstanding efforts of the UAE with this will lead to its revival," he stated.

On the joint cooperation in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iraqi premier said, "I renew my thanks and appreciation to the UAE for supporting Iraq during the pandemic, providing it with various medical aids and vaccines.

"We will not forget the noble humanitarianism of the UAE when it rushed to support Iraq as soon as the world was affected by this pandemic," he added, noting that the cooperation between the two countries in confronting the pandemic also includes coordination, exchanges of scientific and research experiences, as well as cooperation in developing a vaccine.

The Arab official congratulated the leadership, government and people of the UAE as the country approaches its Golden Jubilee (50th anniversary of the nation). He said, "The UAE is the home of success, and we are proud of all its achievements over five decades, as well as its pioneering initiatives across various domains."

He explained, "Iraq is keen to benefit from the successful experiences of the UAE - which is a prominent model for development and urbanisation. We pay tribute to the UAE for all its achievements, and we look forward to benefiting from its experiences."

Speaking about the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church to Iraq, the Iraqi prime minister said that everyone in the region is searching for stability and peace; and that the Pope's visit was an important message to emphasise the importance of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others.

"The region has suffered greatly, and the time has come for this to be part of the past, and we must look to the future and work to enhance coexistence and belief in the values ​​of pluralism, regardless of our cultural or national differences," he said.

Al Kadhimi expressed his happiness to visit the UAE and his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception during his visit, stressing that Iraq is keen to strengthen its relationship with the Arab world.

The UAE recently announced a US$3 billion investment in Iraq that will fund an initiative to strengthen economic and investment relations, create new opportunities for cooperation, and advance economic, social and development growth in support of the Iraqi people.